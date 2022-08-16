Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

