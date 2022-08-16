Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

