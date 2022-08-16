Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,897,000 after acquiring an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

