Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.