Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BOX Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.