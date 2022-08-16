Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vale worth $96,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,704 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

