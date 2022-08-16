Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $307,915.92 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Utz Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
UTZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 791,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
See Also
