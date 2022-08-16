Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $307,915.92 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

UTZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 791,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

