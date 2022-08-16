USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion and approximately $6.44 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001258 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 53,529,997,097 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
