US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

US Student Housing REIT Price Performance

