Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.24. 4,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.97 million for the quarter.
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
