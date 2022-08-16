Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.24. 4,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Urbana Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$37,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,192,690. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $159,425.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

