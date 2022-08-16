Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 774,537 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.15.

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

