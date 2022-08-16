UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00021622 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $1.85 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00255930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

