Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

