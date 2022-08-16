Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 61,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

