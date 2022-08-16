Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

U stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 11,453,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,853. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

