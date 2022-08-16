United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Down 3.5%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.58. 416,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,759,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

