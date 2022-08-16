United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme Acquires 1,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.28. 79,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.01.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

