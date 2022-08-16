Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

