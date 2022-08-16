UniMex Network Market Capitalization Achieves $525,194.32 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $525,194.32 and approximately $73.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036494 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,546 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

