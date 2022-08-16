Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Raised by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 222,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,395. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

