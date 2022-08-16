UniLend (UFT) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

UniLend (UFT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $946,550.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.