Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $39,812.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
