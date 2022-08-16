Unido EP Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $32,506.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.