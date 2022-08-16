Unido EP Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $32,506.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014108 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
