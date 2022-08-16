UNICORN Token (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $10,181.34 and $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034798 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars.
