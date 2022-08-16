Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.4 %

ULTA traded up $9.90 on Tuesday, hitting $415.24. 30,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.15. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

