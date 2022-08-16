U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,720,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,107,000 after buying an additional 142,204 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,141. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.