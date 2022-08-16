Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.11. 247,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,670. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

