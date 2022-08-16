Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
TRQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 125,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,407. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
