Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

TRQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 125,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,407. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

