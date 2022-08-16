TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 156

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUI. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 120.55 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.40 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

