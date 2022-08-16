TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 0.9 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. TTEC has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.