TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Cowen

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. TTEC has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 91,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

