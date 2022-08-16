TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. TTEC has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TTEC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.