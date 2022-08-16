Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.0516 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Element.Black (ELT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Netko (NETKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Lition (LIT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Trumpcoin
Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trumpcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
