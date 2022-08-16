Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 54850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

