TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 3.2%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

