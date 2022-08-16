Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 664,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Trimble has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

