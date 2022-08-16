Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.