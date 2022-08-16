Tribe Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $67.00 million and $5.22 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.