Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Tredegar Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.39 on Friday. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Tredegar Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
