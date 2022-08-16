Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Tredegar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.39 on Friday. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Tredegar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.