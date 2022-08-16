Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 308,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $465,304.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,356,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,542,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $465,304.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,356,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,866 shares of company stock worth $3,150,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $8,757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

