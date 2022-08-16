Traders Purchase High Volume of Global-e Online Call Options (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 1,218 call options.

Global-e Online Stock Up 28.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 100,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,888. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

