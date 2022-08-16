Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.61. 24,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

