Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 8,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 46,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$52.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Mason acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$625,050.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

