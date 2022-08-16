Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,675,714 shares.The stock last traded at $68.13 and had previously closed at $67.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

