TOKPIE Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $30,910.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

