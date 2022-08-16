TOKPIE Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $30,910.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
