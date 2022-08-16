Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $20.80. 489,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,716,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,559,919 shares of company stock worth $152,793,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.