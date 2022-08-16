Tixl Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

