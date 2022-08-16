Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 62,315 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,315 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.