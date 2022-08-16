Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. United Insurance makes up about 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

