Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the quarter. Fluent accounts for about 6.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.55% of Fluent worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
