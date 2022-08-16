Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the quarter. Fluent accounts for about 6.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.55% of Fluent worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.67.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

