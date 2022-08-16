Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Newpark Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

